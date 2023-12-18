The UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-6) will look to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-9) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at Kimmel Arena. This matchup is at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina State vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Kimmel Arena in Asheville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina State Stats Insights

  • The South Carolina State Bulldogs have shot at a 39.3% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points below the 44.3% shooting opponents of the UNC Asheville Bulldogs have averaged.
  • South Carolina State has put together a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 44.3% from the field.
  • The UNC Asheville Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the South Carolina State Bulldogs rank ninth.
  • The South Carolina State Bulldogs put up an average of 69.0 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 75.0 the UNC Asheville Bulldogs allow.
  • South Carolina State is 2-1 when it scores more than 75.0 points.

South Carolina State Home & Away Comparison

  • South Carolina State is putting up more points at home (77.3 per game) than on the road (64.9).
  • At home the South Carolina State Bulldogs are conceding 74.8 points per game, 11.1 fewer points than they are away (85.9).
  • At home, South Carolina State makes 5.5 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more than it averages on the road (4.0). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (29.3%) than on the road (24.2%).

South Carolina State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Bethune-Cookman L 80-71 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/11/2023 Jacksonville W 86-85 Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/16/2023 @ Pittsburgh L 86-50 Petersen Events Center
12/18/2023 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena
12/22/2023 Brewton-Parker - Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
12/29/2023 @ Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena

