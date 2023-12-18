South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dorchester County Today - December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 9:35 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Dorchester County, South Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dorchester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodland High School at Ashley Ridge High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Summerville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cane Bay High School at Hanahan High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 18
- Location: Hanahan, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
