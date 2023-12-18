The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) host the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) after winning three straight home games. The Cougars are heavy favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which tips at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023. The over/under is set at 155.5 in the matchup.

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Odds & Info

Date: Monday, December 18, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Charleston (SC) -15.5 155.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chanticleers Betting Records & Stats

Coastal Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 155.5 points in four of seven games this season.

The average over/under for Coastal Carolina's matchups this season is 158.8, 3.3 more points than this game's point total.

Coastal Carolina has gone 5-2-0 ATS this year.

Coastal Carolina (5-2-0 ATS) has covered the spread 33.3% of the time, 38.1% more often than Charleston (SC) (3-6-0) this year.

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 155.5 % of Games Over 155.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Charleston (SC) 4 44.4% 75.2 155.6 74.7 153 151.5 Coastal Carolina 4 57.1% 80.4 155.6 78.3 153 150.8

Additional Coastal Carolina Insights & Trends

The Chanticleers score an average of 80.4 points per game, 5.7 more points than the 74.7 the Cougars allow.

When it scores more than 74.7 points, Coastal Carolina is 3-1 against the spread and 2-4 overall.

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Charleston (SC) 3-6-0 0-0 5-4-0 Coastal Carolina 5-2-0 0-0 4-3-0

Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Charleston (SC) Coastal Carolina 15-1 Home Record 8-8 11-2 Away Record 3-11 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 84.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.6 79.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

