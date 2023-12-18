How to Watch Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) on TV or Live Stream - December 18
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at TD Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Coastal Carolina vs. Charleston (SC) Game Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Coastal Carolina Stats Insights
- Coastal Carolina is 1-3 when it shoots higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Chanticleers are the 11th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 36th.
- The Chanticleers put up 5.7 more points per game (80.4) than the Cougars give up (74.7).
- Coastal Carolina is 2-4 when it scores more than 74.7 points.
Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Coastal Carolina scored 77.6 points per game last season, 8.9 more than it averaged away (68.7).
- At home, the Chanticleers gave up 68.1 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than they allowed away (79.9).
- Coastal Carolina made more 3-pointers at home (7.9 per game) than away (6.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.0%) than on the road (26.8%).
Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Winthrop
|L 90-87
|HTC Center
|12/4/2023
|Saint Andrews (NC)
|W 110-46
|HTC Center
|12/9/2023
|Wofford
|L 88-80
|HTC Center
|12/18/2023
|@ Charleston (SC)
|-
|TD Arena
|12/21/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|HTC Center
|12/30/2023
|Troy
|-
|HTC Center
