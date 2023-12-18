How to Watch the Charleston Southern vs. Charlotte Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 18
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:01 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-8) face the Charlotte 49ers (6-4) at 6:00 PM ET on Monday, December 18, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to see our score predictions!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: The Buc Dome in North Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
How to Watch Other Big South Games
Charleston Southern vs. Charlotte Scoring Comparison
- The 49ers score an average of 62.8 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 75.5 the Buccaneers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 75.5 points, Charlotte is 2-0.
- Charleston Southern has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 62.8 points.
- The Buccaneers record 58.6 points per game, just 2.3 more points than the 56.3 the 49ers give up.
- Charleston Southern has a 2-5 record when putting up more than 56.3 points.
- When Charlotte allows fewer than 58.6 points, it is 6-2.
- The Buccaneers shoot 36.9% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 49ers concede defensively.
- The 49ers shoot 39.9% from the field, 3.3% lower than the Buccaneers allow.
Charleston Southern Leaders
- Catherine Alben: 15.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.4 FG%, 38.6 3PT% (17-for-44)
- Madison Adamson: 7.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 1.4 STL, 39.4 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
- Kennedi Jackson: 13.1 PTS, 44.2 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Keshunti Nichols: 5.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.8 FG%
- Alaina Nettles: 2.8 PTS, 25.0 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Charleston Southern Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 68-58
|The Buc Dome
|12/6/2023
|@ East Tennessee State
|L 79-52
|J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
|12/14/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|L 81-59
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|Charlotte
|-
|The Buc Dome
|12/21/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Francis Marion
|-
|The Buc Dome
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.