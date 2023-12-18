Charleston Southern vs. Charlotte December 18 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Charlotte 49ers (5-4) face the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at The Buc Dome. This contest will begin at 6:00 PM ET.
Charleston Southern vs. Charlotte Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, December 18
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Charleston Southern Players to Watch
- Catherine Alben: 14.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Madison Adamson: 7.1 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kennedi Jackson: 14.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keshunti Nichols: 5.1 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Alaina Nettles: 2.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Charlotte Players to Watch
