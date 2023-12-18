The Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-4) aim to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-6) on Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Charleston (SC) vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars make 41.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.0 percentage point higher than the Chanticleers have allowed to their opponents (40.3%).

Charleston (SC) is 5-0 when it shoots better than 40.3% from the field.

The Cougars are the 135th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Chanticleers sit at 11th.

The Cougars put up just 3.1 fewer points per game (75.2) than the Chanticleers give up (78.3).

When Charleston (SC) puts up more than 78.3 points, it is 4-0.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Charleston (SC) scored 84.3 points per game last season at home, which was 4.8 more points than it averaged on the road (79.5).

The Cougars allowed 66.8 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 in away games.

At home, Charleston (SC) averaged 0.1 fewer threes per game (10.4) than in away games (10.5). It also owned a lower three-point percentage at home (33.7%) compared to in road games (35.5%).

Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule