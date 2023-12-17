Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - December 17
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 6:20 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The college basketball lineup on Sunday, which includes the South Dakota State Jackrabbits versus the Gonzaga Bulldogs, should provide some fireworks.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Purdue Boilermakers vs. No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
How to Watch Purdue vs. Notre Dame
- TV: Fubo Sports US
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Temple Owls vs. La Salle Explorers
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Tom Gola Arena
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Temple vs. La Salle
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
James Madison Dukes vs. Maine Black Bears
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cross Insurance Center
- Location: Bangor, Maine
How to Watch JMU vs. Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UL Monroe Warhawks vs. Alabama Crimson Tide
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Foster Auditorium
- Location: Tuscaloosa, Alabama
How to Watch UL Monroe vs. Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Furman Paladins vs. Kentucky Wildcats
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Memorial Coliseum
- Location: Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky
How to Watch Furman vs. Kentucky
- TV: SEC Network +
Troy Trojans vs. Iowa State Cyclones
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: James H. Hilton Coliseum
- Location: Ames, Iowa
How to Watch Troy vs. Iowa State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Old Dominion Monarchs vs. VCU Rams
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stuart C. Siegel Center
- Location: Richmond, Virginia
How to Watch Old Dominion vs. VCU
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Southern Illinois Salukis vs. Oklahoma State Cowgirls
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena
- Location: Stillwater, Oklahoma
How to Watch Southern Illinois vs. Oklahoma State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
