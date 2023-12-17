Tommy Tremble will be running routes against the ninth-best passing defense in the league when his Carolina Panthers meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Tremble's 14 catches have gotten him 86 yards (for an average of 7.8 per game) and three scores. He has been targeted 19 times.

Tremble vs. the Falcons

Tremble vs the Falcons (since 2021): 5 GP / 11.6 REC YPG / REC TD

5 GP / 11.6 REC YPG / REC TD Atlanta has allowed four opposing receivers to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Falcons have conceded a TD pass to 16 opposing players this year.

Two opposing players have hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Atlanta on the season.

The 203 passing yards the Falcons yield per game makes them the ninth-ranked pass defense in the NFL this season.

Opponents of the Falcons have scored 19 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). The Falcons' defense is 23rd in the league in that category.

Tommy Tremble Receiving Props vs. the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 12.5 (-110)

Tremble Receiving Insights

In 50.0% of his opportunities (twice in four games), Tremble has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Tremble has 4.0% of his team's target share (19 targets on 476 passing attempts).

He has picked up 4.5 yards per target (86 yards on 19 targets).

Tremble has a touchdown catch in three of nine games this year, but no games with more than one.

He has scored three of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (18.8%).

Tremble has been targeted four times in the red zone (11.4% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts).

Tremble's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 3 TAR / 1 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 3 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 11/5/2023 Week 9 2 TAR / 2 REC / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

