Teuvo Teravainen will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals play on Sunday at PNC Arena, starting at 6:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Teravainen's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Teuvo Teravainen vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Teravainen Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Teravainen has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 16:57 on the ice per game.

Teravainen has scored a goal in a game eight times this year over 30 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Teravainen has a point in 13 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points five times.

In seven of 30 games this year, Teravainen has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Teravainen has an implied probability of 54.1% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.7% chance of Teravainen having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Teravainen Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks fifth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 3 19 Points 3 11 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

