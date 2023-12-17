Panthers vs. Falcons: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 15
Bookmakers project the Carolina Panthers (1-12) to put up a fight in their attempt to break their six-game losing streak, as they are just 3-point underdogs in a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) on Sunday, December 17, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The matchup's over/under has been listed at 35 points.
The recent betting trends and insights for the Falcons can be seen below before you wager on their matchup against Panthers. The Panthers' betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they play the Falcons.
Panthers vs. Falcons Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Atlanta Moneyline
|Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-3)
|35
|-165
|+140
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-3)
|34.5
|-168
|+142
Other Week 15 Odds
Carolina vs. Atlanta Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
Panthers vs. Falcons Betting Insights
- Carolina is 3-9-1 against the spread this year.
- The Panthers have an ATS record of 3-8-1 as 3-point underdogs or greater.
- There have been four Carolina games (out of 13) that hit the over this season.
- Atlanta has gone 4-9-0 ATS this season.
- The Falcons have one win ATS (1-2) as a 3-point favorite or greater this season.
- Atlanta games have hit the over on five of 13 occasions (38.5%).
