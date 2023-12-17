Panthers vs. Falcons Injury Report — Week 15
The Carolina Panthers' (1-12) injury report heading into their game against the Atlanta Falcons (6-7) currently includes 15 players on it. The matchup starts at 1:00 PM on Sunday, December 17 from Bank of America Stadium.
Their last time out, the Panthers lost 28-6 to the New Orleans Saints.
The Falcons were beaten by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 29-25 in their most recent outing.
Carolina Panthers Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Amare Barno
|OLB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Justin McCray
|OG
|Calf
|Out
|Yetur Gross-Matos
|OLB
|Knee
|Questionable
|DeShawn Williams
|DT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Marquis Haynes
|OLB
|Back
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Sam Franklin Jr.
|S
|Illness
|Questionable
|Xavier Woods
|S
|Illness
|Out
|Johnny Hekker
|P
|Shin
|Full Participation In Practice
|Brian Burns
|OLB
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Hayden Hurst
|TE
|Concussion
|Out
|Ian Thomas
|TE
|Ankle
|Out
|Tommy Tremble
|TE
|Hip
|Limited Participation In Practice
|Taylor Moton
|OT
|Knee
|Limited Participation In Practice
|D'Shawn Jamison
|CB
|Illness
|Questionable
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Finger
|Questionable
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Atlanta Falcons Injury Report Today
|Player
|Pos.
|Injury
|Status
|Nathan Landman
|LB
|Knee
|Questionable
|Kaleb McGary
|OT
|Knee
|Out
|Younghoe Koo
|K
|Illness
|Questionable
|Kentavius Street
|DL
|Pectoral
|Out
|David Onyemata
|DL
|Ankle
|Out
|Jake Matthews
|OT
|Knee
|Questionable
|Calais Campbell
|DL
|Rest
|Did Not Participate In Practice
|Jeff Okudah
|CB
|Ankle
|Full Participation In Practice
|Chris Lindstrom
|OG
|Ankle
|Questionable
|Drew Dalman
|OL
|Ankle
|Questionable
|LaCale London
|DL
|Knee
|Questionable
Panthers vs. Falcons Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Info: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Panthers Season Insights
- Offensively, the Panthers are a bottom-five unit, generating only 270.0 total yards per game (third-worst). On the bright side, they are excelling on the defensive side of the ball, ceding 298.4 total yards per contest (fourth-best).
- The Panthers have lots of room to improve, as they rank third-worst in points per game (15.2) this season and second-worst in points surrendered per game (26.2).
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Panthers are a bottom-five passing attack, posting only 165.7 passing yards per game (second-worst). On the bright side, they are thriving on the defensive side of the ball, ceding just 175.4 passing yards per contest (third-best).
- With 104.3 rushing yards per game on offense, Carolina ranks 21st in the NFL. Defensively it ranks 22nd, allowing 123.0 rushing yards per game.
- The Panthers have forced nine turnovers this season and have turned the ball over 17 times, leading to a -8 turnover margin that is third-worst in the NFL.
Panthers vs. Falcons Betting Info
- Spread Favorite: Falcons (-3)
- Moneyline: Falcons (-160), Panthers (+130)
- Total: 33 points
