Michael Bunting will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals face off at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023. Considering a wager on Bunting? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Michael Bunting vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +130)

0.5 points (Over odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Bunting Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Bunting has a plus-minus rating of -7, while averaging 14:21 on the ice per game.

Bunting has a goal in six of 29 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Bunting has a point in 14 of 29 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Bunting has an assist in 11 of 29 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Bunting has an implied probability of 43.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 29.4% of Bunting going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Bunting Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 77 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team has the league's 23rd-ranked goal differential (-11).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 29 Games 3 19 Points 2 6 Goals 1 13 Assists 1

