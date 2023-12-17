The Carolina Hurricanes, Martin Necas among them, face the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET, at PNC Arena. There are prop bets for Necas available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Martin Necas vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Necas has a plus-minus rating of -11, while averaging 17:53 on the ice per game.

In eight of 30 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Necas has a point in 18 of 30 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Necas has an assist in 13 of 30 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Necas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Capitals

On the defensive side, the Capitals have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 77 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks fifth.

The team's goal differential (-11) ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 3 23 Points 5 9 Goals 1 14 Assists 4

