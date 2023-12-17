Will Jack Drury Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 17?
Will Jack Drury light the lamp when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Jack Drury score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Drury stats and insights
- Drury has scored in four of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Capitals yet this season.
- He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Drury's shooting percentage is 10.3%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.6 hits and 17.1 blocked shots per game.
Drury recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|12:23
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|10:56
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|12:38
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|0
|1
|14:22
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|8:39
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|13:06
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|10:12
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|12:50
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|10:21
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|W 4-1
Hurricanes vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
