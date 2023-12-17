Will Ian Thomas Play in Week 15? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Ian Thomas did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 15 contest against the Atlanta Falcons begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Thomas' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In the air, Thomas has been targeted six times, with season stats of 51 yards on four receptions (12.8 per catch) and zero TDs.
Ian Thomas Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- There are three other pass catchers on the injury report for the Panthers this week:
- Tommy Tremble (LP/hip): 14 Rec; 86 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- Adam Thielen (DNP/rest): 85 Rec; 827 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs
- Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Panthers vs. Falcons Game Info
- Game Day: December 17, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Thomas 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|6
|4
|51
|25
|0
|12.8
Thomas Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Lions
|2
|1
|28
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|1
|1
|6
|0
