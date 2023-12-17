Tom Wilson and Sebastian Aho are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Washington Capitals and the Carolina Hurricanes meet at PNC Arena on Sunday (starting at 6:00 PM ET).

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (26 total points), having registered 11 goals and 15 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 0 1 3 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Senators Dec. 12 2 1 3 3 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 0

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Martin Necas has 23 points (0.8 per game), scoring nine goals and adding 14 assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 1 2 2 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 1 1 3 at Senators Dec. 12 1 0 1 2 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 7 0 1 1 1

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Seth Jarvis' 21 points this season have come via 10 goals and 11 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Predators Dec. 15 0 1 1 0 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 0 0 7 at Senators Dec. 12 1 0 1 3 at Canucks Dec. 9 0 0 0 2 at Flames Dec. 7 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Tom Wilson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)

0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Wilson's 10 goals and seven assists in 27 games for Washington add up to 17 total points on the season.

Wilson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 3 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 0 0 0 4 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Stars Dec. 7 0 1 1 2

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +220, Under Odds: -303)

Dylan Strome is a top offensive contributor for Washington with 17 total points this season. He has scored 12 goals and added five assists in 27 games.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Predators Dec. 16 0 1 1 2 at Flyers Dec. 14 1 1 2 5 at Blackhawks Dec. 10 1 0 1 3 vs. Rangers Dec. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Stars Dec. 7 2 0 2 6

