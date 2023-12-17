The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) square off against the Washington Capitals (14-9-4) at PNC Arena on Sunday, December 17 at 6:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network. The Hurricanes fell to the Nashville Predators 6-5 in overtime in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.

The Hurricanes are 4-4-2 over the last 10 contests, totaling 32 total goals (seven power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.9%). They have allowed 31 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Predictions for Sunday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Hurricanes 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-250)

Hurricanes (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes have gone 4-2-6 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 16-12-2.

Carolina is 6-4-2 (14 points) in its 12 games decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Hurricanes registered just one goal, they lost every time.

Carolina finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals in 21 games (15-4-2, 32 points).

In the 12 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 14 points after finishing 7-5-0.

In the 24 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 14-8-2 (30 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents four times, and went 2-2-0 (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 14th 3.27 Goals Scored 2.44 30th 20th 3.27 Goals Allowed 2.85 10th 2nd 34.1 Shots 27.7 29th 1st 25.5 Shots Allowed 30.9 18th 12th 22.77% Power Play % 10% 30th 14th 80.21% Penalty Kill % 80.46% 13th

Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

