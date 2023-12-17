Hurricanes vs. Capitals Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 17
The Carolina Hurricanes (16-12-2) square off against the Washington Capitals (14-9-4) at PNC Arena on Sunday, December 17 at 6:00 PM ET on BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network. The Hurricanes fell to the Nashville Predators 6-5 in overtime in their last outing, while the Capitals are coming off a 3-1 loss to the Nashville Predators.
The Hurricanes are 4-4-2 over the last 10 contests, totaling 32 total goals (seven power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that span, for a conversion rate of 25.9%). They have allowed 31 goals to their opponents.
Before watching this matchup, here's a look at which club we pick to emerge with the victory in Sunday's action on the ice.
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Predictions for Sunday
Our computer model for this contest predicts a final result of Hurricanes 4, Capitals 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-250)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Capitals (+1.5)
Hurricanes Splits and Trends
- The Hurricanes have gone 4-2-6 in overtime matchups on their way to an overall record of 16-12-2.
- Carolina is 6-4-2 (14 points) in its 12 games decided by one goal.
- In the four games this season the Hurricanes registered just one goal, they lost every time.
- Carolina finished 1-3-0 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).
- The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals in 21 games (15-4-2, 32 points).
- In the 12 games when Carolina has recorded a single power-play goal, it registered 14 points after finishing 7-5-0.
- In the 24 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Carolina is 14-8-2 (30 points).
- The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents four times, and went 2-2-0 (four points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Capitals AVG
|Capitals Rank
|14th
|3.27
|Goals Scored
|2.44
|30th
|20th
|3.27
|Goals Allowed
|2.85
|10th
|2nd
|34.1
|Shots
|27.7
|29th
|1st
|25.5
|Shots Allowed
|30.9
|18th
|12th
|22.77%
|Power Play %
|10%
|30th
|14th
|80.21%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.46%
|13th
Hurricanes vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
