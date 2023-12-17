The Kentucky Wildcats (4-7) take the court against the Furman Paladins (7-5) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky

Memorial Coliseum in Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman vs. Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Paladins average only 2.1 more points per game (73.8) than the Wildcats give up (71.7).

Furman has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 71.7 points.

Kentucky has a 3-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.8 points.

The Wildcats score only 4.2 fewer points per game (62.7) than the Paladins give up (66.9).

When Kentucky puts up more than 66.9 points, it is 4-0.

Furman is 4-1 when allowing fewer than 62.7 points.

The Wildcats shoot 39.9% from the field, only 1.3% lower than the Paladins concede defensively.

The Paladins shoot 42.4% from the field, 3.4% lower than the Wildcats concede.

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG%

15.1 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.5 STL, 48.3 FG% Kate Johnson: 10.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63.0 FG%

10.6 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 63.0 FG% Tate Walters: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54) Sydney Ryan: 11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (27-for-59)

11.8 PTS, 47.3 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (27-for-59) Niveya Henley: 12.2 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Schedule