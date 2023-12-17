The Kentucky Wildcats (3-5) will face the Furman Paladins (5-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Furman vs. Kentucky Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Sunday, December 17

Sunday, December 17 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Furman Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Furman Players to Watch

Ajae Petty: 13.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Maddie Scherr: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Eniya Russell: 9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Brooklynn Miles: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Amiya Jenkins: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kentucky Players to Watch

Petty: 13.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Scherr: 14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK

14.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK Russell: 9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Miles: 6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jenkins: 8.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.