Sunday's game that pits the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (5-5) against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (3-6) at Pete Mathews Coliseum should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-67 in favor of Coastal Carolina. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 17.

In their most recent matchup on Sunday, the Chanticleers claimed a 73-49 victory over North Carolina-Pembroke.

Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Coastal Carolina vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Coastal Carolina 68, Jacksonville State 67

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

Against the Furman Paladins on November 18, the Chanticleers registered their best win of the season, a 78-72 road victory.

The Chanticleers have tied for the 19th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Gamecocks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the seventh-most losses.

Coastal Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 276) on November 18

78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 331) on November 22

73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 341) on November 15

73-59 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 353) on November 26

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 58.6 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25)

13.2 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.7 STL, 58.6 FG%, 36 3PT% (9-for-25) Arin Freeman: 10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.5 FG%

10.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 34.5 FG% Deaja Richardson: 18.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (21-for-68)

18.1 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.3 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (21-for-68) Alancia Ramsey: 7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 38.2 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7.7 REB, 38.2 FG% Dalanna Carter: 7.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 31 FG%, 25 3PT% (3-for-12)

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers have a -51 scoring differential, falling short by 5.1 points per game. They're putting up 65.8 points per game, 194th in college basketball, and are giving up 70.9 per outing to rank 292nd in college basketball.

