Chuba Hubbard has a decent matchup when his Carolina Panthers meet the Atlanta Falcons in Week 15 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Falcons have conceded 110.9 rushing yards per game, 15th in the NFL.

Hubbard, who leads the team with 644 rushing yards on 166 attempts (49.5 ypg), also has four rushing TDs. Hubbard also averages 13.4 receiving yards per game, grabbing 30 balls for 174 yards on the year.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Hubbard and the Panthers with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hubbard vs. the Falcons

Hubbard vs the Falcons (since 2021): 4 GP / 47.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

4 GP / 47.2 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD The Falcons have allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to two opposing rushers during the 2023 season.

Five opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Atlanta this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Falcons this season.

The 110.9 rushing yards per game allowed by the Falcons defense makes them the NFL's 15th-ranked rush defense.

Opponents of the Falcons have put up five touchdowns on the ground (0.4 per game). The Falcons' defense is second in the NFL in that category.

Watch Panthers vs Falcons on Fubo!

Chuba Hubbard Rushing Props vs. the Falcons

Rushing Yards: 65.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Hubbard with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hubbard Rushing Insights

Hubbard has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in eight games (61.5%) out of 13 opportunities.

The Panthers, who are 30th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 58.3% of the time while running 41.7%.

He has carried the ball in 166 of his team's 340 total rushing attempts this season (48.8%).

Hubbard has rushed for at least one touchdown three times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored four of his team's 16 offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

He has 25 red zone carries for 56.8% of the team share (his team runs on 55.7% of its plays in the red zone).

Chuba Hubbard Receiving Props vs the Falcons

Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-120)

Hubbard Receiving Insights

In six of 13 games this season, Hubbard has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Hubbard has received 7.1% of his team's 476 passing attempts this season (34 targets).

He has 174 receiving yards on 34 targets to rank 124th in NFL play with 5.1 yards per target.

Hubbard does not have a TD reception this year in 13 games.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Hubbard's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Saints 12/10/2023 Week 14 23 ATT / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/3/2023 Week 13 25 ATT / 104 YDS / 2 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 11/26/2023 Week 12 14 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 5 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Cowboys 11/19/2023 Week 11 10 ATT / 57 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 11/9/2023 Week 10 9 ATT / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.