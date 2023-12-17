Find out how each CAA team compares to the rest of the conference by checking out our college basketball power rankings below.

CAA Power Rankings

1. Stony Brook

  • Current Record: 8-1 | Projected Record: 28-1
  • Overall Rank: 64th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 289th
  • Last Game: W 85-49 vs Longwood

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Iona
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. Delaware

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 19-11
  • Overall Rank: 147th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 155th
  • Last Game: L 72-65 vs Temple

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Delaware State
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

3. Drexel

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 16-12
  • Overall Rank: 164th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 272nd
  • Last Game: L 76-56 vs Florida State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ FGCU
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

4. Monmouth

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 19-9
  • Overall Rank: 177th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 322nd
  • Last Game: W 68-47 vs Lafayette

Next Game

  • Opponent: Loyola (MD)
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

5. Towson

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 19-9
  • Overall Rank: 181st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th
  • Last Game: L 99-51 vs Maryland

Next Game

  • Opponent: George Mason
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

6. Campbell

  • Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 19-8
  • Overall Rank: 191st
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 329th
  • Last Game: L 54-39 vs East Tennessee State

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ High Point
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

7. William & Mary

  • Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 15-14
  • Overall Rank: 202nd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 229th
  • Last Game: W 86-49 vs Longwood

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Virginia Tech
  • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

8. N.C. A&T

  • Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 13-14
  • Overall Rank: 219th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 132nd
  • Last Game: L 55-52 vs Mercer

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Stetson
  • Game Time: 11:00 AM ET on Tuesday, December 19

9. Charleston (SC)

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 14-13
  • Overall Rank: 233rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 336th
  • Last Game: L 71-65 vs Robert Morris

Next Game

  • Opponent: South Carolina State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10. Northeastern

  • Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 8-20
  • Overall Rank: 280th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th
  • Last Game: L 65-41 vs Holy Cross

Next Game

  • Opponent: Boston University
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
  • TV Channel: NESN (Watch on Fubo)

11. Hofstra

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 9-19
  • Overall Rank: 283rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 351st
  • Last Game: W 113-24 vs Farmingdale State (NY)

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Howard
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
  • TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

12. Elon

  • Current Record: 2-9 | Projected Record: 6-23
  • Overall Rank: 308th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 190th
  • Last Game: L 84-77 vs Marshall

Next Game

  • Opponent: Mount Olive
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

13. Hampton

  • Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 3-25
  • Overall Rank: 340th
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 205th
  • Last Game: L 46-40 vs George Washington

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Georgia Southern
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

14. UNC Wilmington

  • Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-26
  • Overall Rank: 353rd
  • Strength of Schedule Rank: 279th
  • Last Game: L 108-35 vs Nebraska

Next Game

  • Opponent: @ Davidson
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

