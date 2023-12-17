Brent Burns will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Washington Capitals meet on Sunday at PNC Arena, beginning at 6:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Burns? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brent Burns vs. Capitals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network

BSSO, MNMT, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns' plus-minus this season, in 21:28 per game on the ice, is +9.

In five of 30 games this year, Burns has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Burns has a point in 10 games this season (out of 30), including multiple points three times.

Burns has an assist in seven of 30 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Burns goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Burns going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Burns Stats vs. the Capitals

The Capitals have conceded 77 goals in total (2.8 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 23rd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Washington 30 Games 3 13 Points 3 5 Goals 1 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.