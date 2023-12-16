Saturday's contest between the Virginia Cavaliers (7-2) and Wofford Terriers (6-4) at John Paul Jones Arena has a projected final score of 79-57 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Virginia, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 1:00 PM ET on December 16.

The Terriers are coming off of a 60-34 victory over Emory & Henry in their most recent outing on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wofford vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network X

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wofford vs. Virginia Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Virginia 79, Wofford 57

Other SoCon Predictions

Wofford Schedule Analysis

  • The Terriers picked up their signature win of the season on November 29, when they took down the UNC Asheville Bulldogs, who rank No. 279 in our computer rankings, 63-54.
  • The Cavaliers have tied for the 39th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (two).
  • Wofford has two losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Wofford 2023-24 Best Wins

  • 63-54 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 279) on November 29
  • 82-52 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 344) on November 14
  • 74-49 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 353) on November 11

Wofford Leaders

  • Rachael Rose: 20.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 49.7 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)
  • Evangelia Paulk: 8.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.7 STL, 31.7 FG%, 8.3 3PT% (2-for-24)
  • Maddie Heiss: 14.5 PTS, 39 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (22-for-66)
  • Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.7 FG%, 24.6 3PT% (16-for-65)
  • Indiya Clarke: 6.5 PTS, 40 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

Wofford Performance Insights

  • The Terriers put up 66.8 points per game (181st in college basketball) while allowing 57.5 per contest (74th in college basketball). They have a +93 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 9.3 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.