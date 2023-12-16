In this season's Independence Bowl, the Texas Tech Red Raiders are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the California Golden Bears. Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 9:15 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under is 57.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas Tech vs. Cal matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas Tech vs. Cal Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
  • Time: 9:15 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • City: Shreveport, Louisiana
  • Venue: Independence Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Cal Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Cal Moneyline
BetMGM Texas Tech (-2.5) 57.5 -160 +130 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Texas Tech (-2.5) 58.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. Cal Betting Trends

  • Texas Tech has compiled a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Red Raiders have an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
  • Cal has compiled a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Golden Bears have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more seven times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Texas Tech & Cal 2023 Futures Odds

Texas Tech
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
Cal
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.