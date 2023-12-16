The Fordham Rams (5-5) face the St. John's Red Storm (6-3) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the St. John's vs. Fordham matchup in this article.

St. John's vs. Fordham Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

St. John's vs. Fordham Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

St. John's vs. Fordham Betting Trends

St. John's has compiled a 4-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

In the Red Storm's nine games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Fordham has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this year.

The Rams and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this year.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Sportsbooks rate St. John's much higher (44th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (87th).

The Red Storm have had the -biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, dropping from +6000 at the start of the season to +12500.

St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

