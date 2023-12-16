How to Watch the South Carolina vs. Presbyterian Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-0) will look to build on a nine-game winning streak when they host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Blue Hose have won six games in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina vs. Presbyterian Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Hose's 63.5 points per game are 11.3 more points than the 52.2 the Gamecocks give up.
- Presbyterian is 8-1 when it scores more than 52.2 points.
- South Carolina has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.5 points.
- The Gamecocks record 91.8 points per game, 36.8 more points than the 55.0 the Blue Hose give up.
- South Carolina has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 55.0 points.
- Presbyterian has an 8-3 record when allowing fewer than 91.8 points.
- The Gamecocks shoot 52.1% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Blue Hose allow defensively.
- The Blue Hose shoot 42.5% from the field, 12.5% higher than the Gamecocks allow.
South Carolina Leaders
- Kamilla Cardoso: 14.7 PTS, 10.9 REB, 3.1 BLK, 61.9 FG%
- Raven Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)
- Ashlyn Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 2.7 BLK, 60.7 FG%
- MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.1 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK, 50.0 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (11-for-32)
- Chloe Kitts: 10.1 PTS, 49.3 FG%
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Duke
|W 77-61
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|12/6/2023
|Morgan State
|W 104-38
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/10/2023
|Utah
|W 78-69
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|12/16/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/19/2023
|@ Bowling Green
|-
|Stroh Center
|12/30/2023
|@ East Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.