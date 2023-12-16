The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) go up against the Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at G.B. Hodge Center. It begins at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
  • Where: G.B. Hodge Center in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • South Carolina Upstate is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 300th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts sit at 269th.
  • The Spartans put up just 2.7 more points per game (73.1) than the Catamounts allow (70.4).
  • South Carolina Upstate is 4-1 when it scores more than 70.4 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • South Carolina Upstate scored 74.8 points per game at home last season, and 64 away.
  • At home, the Spartans allowed 64.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 73.4.
  • At home, South Carolina Upstate drained 7.8 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged away (5.4). South Carolina Upstate's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.8%) than away (29.8%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Coastal Carolina L 72-70 HTC Center
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina Central W 85-82 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/9/2023 Kennesaw State L 84-77 G.B. Hodge Center
12/16/2023 Western Carolina - G.B. Hodge Center
12/21/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
12/30/2023 Coker - G.B. Hodge Center

