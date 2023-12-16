Saturday's game that pits the Western Carolina Catamounts (7-2) against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) at G.B. Hodge Center has a projected final score of 75-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Western Carolina, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 4:30 PM on December 16.

The matchup has no line set.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, South Carolina Venue: G.B. Hodge Center

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Western Carolina 75, South Carolina Upstate 70

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Western Carolina (-4.6)

Western Carolina (-4.6) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

South Carolina Upstate has gone 3-5-0 against the spread, while Western Carolina's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. Both the Spartans and the Catamounts are 3-5-0 in terms of going over the point total in their games this season.

South Carolina Upstate Performance Insights

The Spartans are outscoring opponents by 2.2 points per game with a +22 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.1 points per game (230th in college basketball) and give up 70.9 per contest (182nd in college basketball).

South Carolina Upstate grabs 33.5 rebounds per game (302nd in college basketball) while allowing 37.7 per outing to its opponents. It is outrebounded by 4.2 boards per game.

South Carolina Upstate hits 8.8 three-pointers per game (76th in college basketball), 2.7 more than its opponents (6.1).

The Spartans rank 236th in college basketball by averaging 92.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 183rd in college basketball, allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions.

South Carolina Upstate wins the turnover battle by 3.9 per game, committing 11.3 (128th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.2.

