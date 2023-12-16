The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) will visit the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

South Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Gamecocks have a 45.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 44.0% of shots the Buccaneers' opponents have hit.

South Carolina has a 5-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.0% from the field.

The Gamecocks are the 242nd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 272nd.

The Gamecocks score 74.7 points per game, just 1.5 more points than the 73.2 the Buccaneers allow.

South Carolina is 5-0 when scoring more than 73.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

South Carolina averaged 63.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In road games, it fared better offensively, averaging 68.3 points per contest.

The Gamecocks allowed 69.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (77.0).

South Carolina made 6.8 threes per game with a 29.6% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.3 fewer threes and 6.9% points worse than it averaged in road games (9.1, 36.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upcoming Schedule