How to Watch the Presbyterian vs. South Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-0) will attempt to continue a nine-game winning run when they host the Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-3) at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The Blue Hose have taken six games in a row.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup
Presbyterian Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: SEC Network +
Presbyterian vs. South Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Blue Hose score an average of 63.5 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 52.2 the Gamecocks give up.
- Presbyterian has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 52.2 points.
- South Carolina is 6-0 when it gives up fewer than 63.5 points.
- The 91.8 points per game the Gamecocks record are 36.8 more points than the Blue Hose give up (55).
- South Carolina has a 9-0 record when scoring more than 55 points.
- Presbyterian is 8-3 when giving up fewer than 91.8 points.
- This year the Gamecocks are shooting 52.1% from the field, 17.2% higher than the Blue Hose concede.
- The Blue Hose make 42.5% of their shots from the field, 12.5% higher than the Gamecocks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Presbyterian Leaders
- Bryanna Brady: 13.5 PTS, 58.9 FG%
- Tilda Sjokvist: 11.7 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57)
- Mara Neira: 12.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 40 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (21-for-56)
- Ashley Carrillo: 5.4 PTS, 44.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
- Christina Kline: 5.3 PTS, 30.5 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
Presbyterian Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|W 60-41
|Ramsey Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Queens (NC)
|W 68-60
|Curry Arena
|12/15/2023
|South Carolina State
|W 63-52
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/16/2023
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/21/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|South Point Arena
|12/22/2023
|Wright State
|-
|South Point Arena
