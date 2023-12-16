The Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) will face the Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Presbyterian Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Marquis Barnett: 13.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Samage Teel: 13.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Jonah Pierce: 10.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Kobe Stewart: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Trevon Reddish: 6.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Kennesaw State Players to Watch

Barnett: 13.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Teel: 13.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Pierce: 10.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Stewart: 6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.7 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Reddish: 6.4 PTS, 5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Stat Comparison

Presbyterian Rank Presbyterian AVG Kennesaw State AVG Kennesaw State Rank 135th 77 Points Scored 86.5 17th 182nd 71.1 Points Allowed 77.1 302nd 194th 33 Rebounds 40.3 11th 312th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 12.9 19th 225th 6.9 3pt Made 9.1 58th 98th 14.8 Assists 16.5 44th 176th 11.8 Turnovers 11.9 180th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.