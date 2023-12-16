Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kennesaw State vs. Presbyterian matchup.
Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kennesaw State Moneyline
|Presbyterian Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kennesaw State (-5.5)
|158.5
|-225
|+175
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kennesaw State (-5.5)
|159.5
|-230
|+184
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends
- Presbyterian has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Blue Hose have been an underdog by 5.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Kennesaw State has covered five times in eight games with a spread this season.
- Owls games have hit the over seven out of eight times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.