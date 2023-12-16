How to Watch Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Kennesaw State Owls (7-3) hope to build on a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The game airs on ESPN+.
Presbyterian vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Templeton Physical Education Center in Clinton, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Presbyterian Stats Insights
- The Blue Hose make 49.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 10.4 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (39.4%).
- In games Presbyterian shoots better than 39.4% from the field, it is 7-4 overall.
- The Blue Hose are the 239th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 11th.
- The Blue Hose score 79.2 points per game, only 2.2 more points than the 77.0 the Owls give up.
- When Presbyterian totals more than 77.0 points, it is 4-1.
Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, Presbyterian is posting 9.0 more points per game (84.8) than it is on the road (75.8).
- The Blue Hose are surrendering 63.4 points per game this year at home, which is 7.6 fewer points than they're allowing in road games (71.0).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Presbyterian has played better at home this year, averaging 7.6 per game, compared to 6.0 in away games. Meanwhile, it has put up a 35.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 37.5% clip in away games.
Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ VMI
|W 75-71
|Cameron Hall
|12/6/2023
|Florida A&M
|L 65-60
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/13/2023
|Mid-Atlantic Christian
|W 118-51
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/16/2023
|Kennesaw State
|-
|Templeton Physical Education Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Furman
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Wake Forest
|-
|Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
