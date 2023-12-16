What are Presbyterian's chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Presbyterian ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 313

Presbyterian's best wins

On November 7, Presbyterian captured its best win of the season, a 68-62 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 270) in the RPI rankings. Marquis Barnett, in that signature win, posted a team-best 20 points with seven rebounds and three assists. Crosby James also played a role with 14 points, four rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

71-64 at home over Citadel (No. 286/RPI) on November 13

81-69 on the road over North Florida (No. 343/RPI) on November 16

78-75 over Northwestern State (No. 357/RPI) on November 18

75-71 on the road over VMI (No. 358/RPI) on December 2

Presbyterian's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

The Blue Hose have tied for the 29th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation according to the RPI (five), but also have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 4 defeats (three).

Schedule insights

The Blue Hose's upcoming schedule includes nine games against teams with worse records and nine games versus teams with records north of .500.

Reviewing Presbyterian's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Presbyterian's next game

Matchup: Furman Paladins vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose

Furman Paladins vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

