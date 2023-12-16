South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Marlboro County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Marlboro County, South Carolina today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Marlboro County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Marlboro County High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 16
- Location: Bennettsville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.