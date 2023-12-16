Gordon Hayward, Top Hornets Players to Watch vs. the 76ers - December 16
Joel Embiid and Terry Rozier are two players to watch when the Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-16) meet at Spectrum Center on Saturday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Hornets vs. 76ers
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE, NBCS-PH
Hornets' Last Game
The Hornets lost their previous game to the Pelicans, 112-107, on Friday. Rozier led the way with 30 points, plus four boards and six assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terry Rozier
|30
|4
|6
|3
|0
|4
|Miles Bridges
|27
|10
|2
|1
|0
|2
|Brandon Miller
|16
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
Hornets vs 76ers Additional Info
Hornets Players to Watch
- Gordon Hayward's averages for the season are 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.7 assists, making 46.6% of his shots from the floor and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 1.0 trey per game.
- Rozier chips in with 24.4 points per game, plus 3.5 boards and 7.5 assists.
- Brandon Miller's numbers for the season are 14.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 44.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with 2.0 triples per game.
- The Hornets receive 20.5 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 7.0 boards and 2.6 assists.
- Nick Richards' numbers for the season are 8.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists per game, making 71.6% of his shots from the floor.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Terry Rozier
|23.1
|2.9
|8.0
|1.4
|0.4
|3.2
|Miles Bridges
|21.6
|6.7
|2.2
|1.4
|0.2
|2.1
|Gordon Hayward
|15.4
|4.9
|4.9
|0.8
|0.3
|1.1
|Brandon Miller
|14.9
|3.4
|2.4
|0.8
|0.5
|2.7
|P.J. Washington
|8.7
|4.2
|2.5
|0.8
|1.0
|1.8
