On Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Spectrum Center, the Philadelphia 76ers (17-7) will try to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Charlotte Hornets (7-16). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-PH.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hornets vs. 76ers matchup.

Hornets vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-PH

BSSE and NBCS-PH Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Hornets vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Hornets vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers outscore opponents by 10.2 points per game (scoring 122.4 points per game to rank fourth in the league while allowing 112.2 per contest to rank 10th in the NBA) and have a +244 scoring differential overall.

The Hornets are being outscored by 7.7 points per game, with a -176 scoring differential overall. They put up 112.7 points per game (21st in NBA), and allow 120.4 per contest (26th in league).

These two teams score 235.1 points per game combined, 0.6 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 232.6 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia has compiled a 17-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

Charlotte has put together a 10-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Hornets and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hornets +100000 +50000 - 76ers +1400 +600 -

