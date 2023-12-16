The Memphis Tigers (5-2) meet the Clemson Tigers (6-0) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Clemson vs. Memphis Game Information

Clemson Players to Watch

David Jones: 18.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Jahvon Quinerly: 10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Jaykwon Walton: 10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK Caleb Mills: 8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Malcolm Dandridge: 5.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.0 BLK

Memphis Players to Watch

Clemson vs. Memphis Stat Comparison

Memphis Rank Memphis AVG Clemson AVG Clemson Rank 107th 78.7 Points Scored 80.5 78th 230th 73.1 Points Allowed 68.5 131st 220th 32.4 Rebounds 34.5 130th 213th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 8.2 250th 120th 8.1 3pt Made 10.2 17th 187th 13.1 Assists 17.8 22nd 227th 12.6 Turnovers 9.5 31st

