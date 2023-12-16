What are Clemson's chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +20000

How Clemson ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-1 1-0 13 11 1

Clemson's best wins

Clemson clinched its best win of the season on December 6, when it secured a 72-67 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 20), according to the RPI. PJ Hall led the way versus South Carolina, amassing 21 points. Next on the team was Joseph Girard III with 16 points.

Next best wins

85-77 on the road over Alabama (No. 23/RPI) on November 28

85-68 at home over Boise State (No. 46/RPI) on November 19

68-65 over Davidson (No. 101/RPI) on November 12

79-70 on the road over Pittsburgh (No. 120/RPI) on December 3

78-56 at home over Winthrop (No. 148/RPI) on November 6

Clemson's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

According to the RPI, Clemson has two wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Tigers are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.

Based on the RPI, Clemson has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Clemson has to deal with the 18th-hardest schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Tigers' upcoming schedule includes 20 games against teams with worse records and 17 games against teams with records above .500.

Of Clemson's 21 remaining games this season, it has six upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Clemson's next game

Matchup: Clemson Tigers vs. Queens Royals

Clemson Tigers vs. Queens Royals Date/Time: Friday, December 22 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV Channel: ACC Network

