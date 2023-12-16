Saturday's game at FedExForum has the No. 13 Clemson Tigers (9-0) squaring off against the Memphis Tigers (7-2) at 3:00 PM ET (on December 16). Our computer prediction projects a close 76-75 win for Clemson, so expect a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Clemson vs. Memphis Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Clemson vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Clemson 76, Memphis 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Clemson vs. Memphis

Computer Predicted Spread: Clemson (-0.7)

Clemson (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.3

Memphis has a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Clemson, who is 5-3-0 ATS. The Memphis Tigers are 5-2-0 and the Clemson Tigers are 5-3-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Clemson Performance Insights

The Clemson Tigers are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game, with a +94 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.7 points per game (106th in college basketball) and allow 68.2 per outing (116th in college basketball).

The 38.3 rebounds per game Clemson accumulates rank 105th in the nation, 4.2 more than the 34.1 its opponents record.

Clemson knocks down 9.7 three-pointers per game (30th in college basketball) while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc (20th in college basketball). It is making 2.3 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game at 32.5%.

Clemson forces 9.4 turnovers per game (344th in college basketball) while committing 9.8 (47th in college basketball).

