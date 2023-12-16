Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 16
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) travel to face the South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) after dropping four road games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Charleston Southern matchup.
Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|South Carolina Moneyline
|Charleston Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|South Carolina (-21.5)
|133.5
|-3000
|+1200
|FanDuel
|South Carolina (-19.5)
|134.5
|-4000
|+1260
Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Betting Trends
- Charleston Southern has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Buccaneers have covered the spread once when an underdog by 21.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
- South Carolina has covered six times in seven games with a spread this season.
- Gamecocks games have hit the over twice this season.
