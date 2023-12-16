The South Carolina Gamecocks (8-1) will be trying to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-6) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Colonial Life Arena. It airs at 6:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Charleston Southern vs. South Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • TV: SEC Network+

Charleston Southern Stats Insights

  • The Buccaneers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Gamecocks have allowed to their opponents (40.8%).
  • Charleston Southern has compiled a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 40.8% from the field.
  • The Gamecocks are the rebounding team in the nation, the Buccaneers rank 285th.
  • The Buccaneers score an average of 70 points per game, 5.1 more points than the 64.9 the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
  • Charleston Southern has put together a 3-2 record in games it scores more than 64.9 points.

Charleston Southern Home & Away Comparison

  • Charleston Southern averages 79.2 points per game at home, and 58.5 on the road.
  • The Buccaneers are allowing fewer points at home (68.2 per game) than away (79.5).
  • Beyond the arc, Charleston Southern drains fewer trifectas away (6 per game) than at home (8.2), and shoots a lower percentage on the road (30%) than at home (37.3%) too.

Charleston Southern Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/28/2023 @ Citadel L 81-52 McAlister Field House
12/2/2023 South Carolina State W 66-64 The Buc Dome
12/13/2023 North Alabama L 76-64 The Buc Dome
12/16/2023 @ South Carolina - Colonial Life Arena
12/19/2023 @ Loyola Chicago - Joseph J. Gentile Center
12/21/2023 Kentucky Christian - The Buc Dome

