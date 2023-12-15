On Friday, December 15, 2023 at Footprint Center, the New York Knicks (13-10) will look to break a three-game road losing streak when taking on the Phoenix Suns (13-11), airing at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG.

In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Knicks matchup.

Suns vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Knicks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Knicks Additional Info

Suns vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Suns' +46 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 115.1 points per game (12th in the NBA) while allowing 113.2 per outing (13th in the league).

The Knicks outscore opponents by 3.1 points per game (posting 113.1 points per game, 18th in league, and giving up 110 per outing, sixth in NBA) and have a +71 scoring differential.

The teams average 228.2 points per game combined, 2.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams average 223.2 points per game combined, 7.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

Phoenix has put together an 11-13-0 record against the spread this season.

New York has compiled a 12-11-0 record against the spread this season.

Suns Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Kevin Durant 27.5 -110 30.8 Devin Booker 27.5 -105 28.1 Jusuf Nurkic 13.5 -105 12.2

Suns and Knicks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +700 +325 - Knicks +5000 +2200 -

