Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes will meet the Nashville Predators at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15, 2023. Considering a wager on Jarvis in the Hurricanes-Predators game? Use our stats and information below.

Seth Jarvis vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

Jarvis has averaged 19:08 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of -1).

Jarvis has a goal in seven games this season out of 29 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Jarvis has a point in 12 of 29 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

Jarvis has had an assist in a game eight times this year over 29 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

The implied probability is 54.1% that Jarvis goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Predators

The Predators have given up 88 goals in total (3.0 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 17th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 29 Games 2 20 Points 0 10 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

