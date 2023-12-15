Miles Bridges will take the court for the Charlotte Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, against the New Orleans Pelicans.

In a 115-104 loss to the Heat (his most recent action) Bridges posted 19 points, four assists and two steals.

In this piece we'll break down Bridges' stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Miles Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 19.5 19.9 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 Assists 3.5 2.7 PRA -- 29.4 PR -- 26.7 3PM 1.5 2.0



Miles Bridges Insights vs. the Pelicans

This season, he's put up 9.2% of the Hornets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.1 per contest.

Bridges is averaging 5.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.3% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

The Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 101.4. His opponents, the Pelicans, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 102.1 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Pelicans have conceded 114.2 points per game, which is 17th-best in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 44.4 rebounds per game.

Giving up 27.6 assists per contest, the Pelicans are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Pelicans are the 25th-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 13.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.