There is one game featuring a MEAC team on the Friday college basketball schedule, the South Carolina State Bulldogs versus the Presbyterian Blue Hose.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

MEAC Women's Basketball Game Today

Date/Time TV South Carolina State Bulldogs at Presbyterian Blue Hose 6:30 PM ET, Friday, December 15 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow MEAC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!