Will Martin Necas Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 15?
Can we count on Martin Necas finding the back of the net when the Carolina Hurricanes clash with the Nashville Predators at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Martin Necas score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +220 (Bet $10 to win $22.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Necas stats and insights
- Necas has scored in seven of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Predators.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus three assists.
- Necas averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Predators defensive stats
- On defense, the Predators are giving up 88 total goals (3.0 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Necas recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|20:40
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|20:36
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:35
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|1
|0
|1
|21:12
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|14:49
|Away
|L 2-1
|12/2/2023
|Sabres
|2
|0
|2
|12:58
|Home
|W 6-2
|11/30/2023
|Islanders
|1
|0
|1
|16:39
|Home
|L 5-4 OT
|11/28/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:47
|Away
|W 4-1
|11/26/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|16:34
|Home
|W 3-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Hurricanes vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.