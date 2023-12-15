Lakers vs. Spurs: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The San Antonio Spurs (3-20) are underdogs (by 7.5 points) to stop a 10-game home losing streak when they host the Los Angeles Lakers (15-10) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The over/under is 233.5 in the matchup.
Lakers vs. Spurs Odds & Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN, CW35, and SportsNet LA
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Lakers
|-7.5
|233.5
Lakers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' games this season have gone over this contest's total of 233.5 points 10 times.
- Los Angeles has an average point total of 226.8 in its matchups this year, 6.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Lakers' ATS record is 11-14-0 this season.
- Los Angeles has won 13, or 76.5%, of the 17 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Los Angeles has been at least a -275 moneyline favorite five times this season and won all of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for the Lakers.
Spurs Betting Records & Stats
- San Antonio's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 233.5 points in nine of 23 outings.
- San Antonio has had an average of 231.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 2.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- San Antonio has a 9-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Spurs have been underdogs in 22 games this season and have come away with the win two times (9.1%) in those contests.
- San Antonio has a record of 1-12, a 7.7% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +230 or more by bookmakers this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies San Antonio has a 30.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
Lakers vs Spurs Additional Info
Lakers vs. Spurs Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 233.5
|% of Games Over 233.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Lakers
|10
|40%
|114
|223.8
|112.8
|234.2
|229
|Spurs
|9
|39.1%
|109.8
|223.8
|121.4
|234.2
|230.4
Additional Lakers Insights & Trends
- The Lakers are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 games, the Lakers have gone over the total six times.
- Los Angeles has done a better job covering the spread in home games (6-6-0) than it has in road affairs (5-8-0).
- The 114 points per game the Lakers put up are 7.4 fewer points than the Spurs allow (121.4).
- When Los Angeles scores more than 121.4 points, it is 6-3 against the spread and 7-2 overall.
Additional Spurs Insights & Trends
- San Antonio has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 0-10 overall over its last 10 games.
- The Spurs have gone over the total in four of their last 10 games.
- San Antonio has performed better against the spread at home (5-7-0) than away (4-7-0) this season.
- The Spurs score an average of 109.8 points per game, only three fewer points than the 112.8 the Lakers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.8 points, San Antonio is 5-5 against the spread and 3-7 overall.
Lakers vs. Spurs Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Lakers
|11-14
|4-1
|11-14
|Spurs
|9-14
|5-9
|15-8
Lakers vs. Spurs Point Insights
|Lakers
|Spurs
|114
|109.8
|16
|25
|6-3
|5-5
|7-2
|3-7
|112.8
|121.4
|11
|27
|8-4
|2-1
|10-2
|0-3
